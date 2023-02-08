A court in Barcelona has declared null and void the dismissal of a waitress from a bar in Barcelona, ​​who refused to dress as the boss forced her to: in a bra, shorts and stockings. The court of the social 4 of Barcelona has forced the company that owns the premises to readmit it. The employer has also been sentenced to pay compensation of 6,251 euros for moral damages and 1,613.74 euros, plus 10% for salary.

According to the sentence, it has been proven that the company forced the waitresses to wear a specific outfit: bra, shorts and stockings. The plaintiff refused and told her bosses this, which led to the company granting her vacation on September 12, 2021 and later informing her of the termination of her contract. The court ruling indicates that the violation of the fundamental right to honor, personal privacy and self-image has been proven without the defendant company having been able to justify the measure adopted.

Consequently, the ruling “declares the nullity of the dismissal” for “violation of the fundamental right to honor, personal and family privacy and one’s own image.” It condemns the company to the immediate reinstatement of the worker with payment of procedural wages, “and the company must cease the conduct that has been deemed contrary to the fundamental rights” of the workers, as well as the payment of 6,251 euros as compensation. moral damages.