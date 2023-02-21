Her cheekbones stood out in the dim light emitted by the old lamps in the room 89 of the famous Hotel Comercio, located in Lima, Peru. With his well-groomed hair and sharp jaw, the Spanish man took a hammer and without hesitation twice struck the skull of his best friend, Marcelino Domínguez.

That deaf thump was the only thing that was heard in the middle of the hot night of June 23, 1930. Followed by this and accompanied by the whispers of the soft Peruvian wind, the young Genaro Ortiz continued to beat his robbery partner to death.

However, the macabre murder that completely changed the history of an entire country did not end there, as it was the first time that the South American country had faced such a shocking event.

A life full of robberies, scams and broken dreams



It all began on June 20, 1930, when, in the midst of the great economic turbulence that was plaguing Latin America at that time, two young Spaniards arrived in Peru after having spent a long time trying their luck in Argentina.

The men known as Genaro Ortiz and Marcelino Domínguez were characterized not only by their elegant demeanor, but also for having defrauded dozens of citizens and merchants while passing through the southern part of the continent.

However, everything changed when they arrived at the Desamparados train station, in Lima, Peru, which is currently recognized for being the headquarters of the House of Peruvian Literature, after having taken a large loot from a robbery carried out in Bolivia. .

With their pockets full, but tired of constantly escaping, the young people decided to stay at one of the most luxurious and well-known hotels of the time: El Comercio.

Although it is not very well known how long they wanted to stay or what their true plans were, what can really be said is that that place would witness their last crime.

The tensions had been felt as the days passed, because, according to the chronicles of the time, there was a constant tension caused by the issue of money. Questions like: “Who would get how much?” or “How should they spend it?” They were the triggers for multiple disputes that finally ended in an event so atrocious that it marked Peruvian history forever.

The two suitcases filled the headlines



On the night of June 23, Domínguez had arrived drunk after watching a soccer match at the National Stadium. With the alcohol boiling in his blood, mixed with the anger generated by not being able to handle the stolen money to his liking, the man argued with his partner for several hours, until, suddenly, Genaro Ortiz took a hammer from the room and smashed his skull multiple times.

The Spaniard repeatedly argued with his partner over the distribution of the stolen money. Photo: YouTube: Brief Case.

The blood slowly impregnated the floor of that room -which was later closed due to the horrific crime- as well as the hands of the young Spaniard. With his heart pounding in his ears and panic invading his body, Ortiz grabbed several towels, cleaned up what he could, and set about devising a plan that would get him out of jail.

That was how it occurred to him to go out and buy a knife and later, dismember the victim’s body. After this, he placed each part in two of the suitcases that he carried in order to later leave them in a room that, by then, it was being leased by the Buendía family, on Jirón Ica street (which, at that time, was called Cochán street).

The hours passed until the next morning, the perpetrator took the two suitcases, formally announced his departure from the hotel and went to the Buendía house, where he unloaded the body, locked his room and assured that he would return. in hours of the night.

Esther Buendía, who was in charge of the place, was delighted by the kindness and physical appearance of the young man. So much so, that she didn’t suspect anything when Genaro didn’t return to the building.

It wasn’t until weeks later, when a putrid smell began to fill the place, that the young woman decided to call the authorities. When the Police arrived on July 1 of that year, they found something never seen before in the police history of the country: the body of a man, sectioned into six parts and stored in two suitcases, was decomposing in the middle of a family home.

Horrified, they quickly took the evidence to the morgue. There, the doctors concluded that he had died due to a blow to the skull and that he would later have been dismembered in order to hide the evidence.

Mr. Genaro Ortiz, recently arrived in Lima, had killed his traveling companion, Marcelino Santo Dominguez, dismembering his body and placing the parts in 2 suitcases.

And because? pic.twitter.com/H9ONK8SYBw — Ancient Lima (@liantigua) June 30, 2020

While Lima was shocked by the events, hehe press incessantly covered the murder and the authorities were looking for clues about what had happened, the Spaniard was staying in Panama, planning how to escape from the continent.

The capture of one of Peru’s most wanted assassins

However, the Police managed to step on Genaro’s heels in just a couple of days. On July 10, he was captured after authorities tracked his movements with the fake passport he was carrying.

According to records, he initially chose to stay in Ecuador, but eventually settled in Panama for a while. There, he was arrested and returned to Lima, where he was put on trial and sentenced to 25 years in prison.

From June 21 when Ortiz and Dominguez arrived in Lima from La Paz, no more was heard from them, until June 30 when the police discovered the suitcases; but for this Ortiz had already fled to Panama.

(With Passport issued by the Chilean consulate in Peru) 🤷🏻‍♂️🤷🏻‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/z9CRQXcIgw — Ancient Lima (@liantigua) June 30, 2020

One of the chronicles that brought this case to fame was written by the writer Luis Jochamowitz, who narrates that when he was captured, the then defendant practically confessed his crime by saying: “I entrust myself to the hands of God, what’s done is done.” ”.

Finally, although his sentence was half a century, in 1950 President Manuel Prado Ugarteche pardoned the murderer as part of his political strategy. After this, the man changed his name to himself and lived in the shadows of anonymity for the rest of his life.

Laura Natalia Bohorquez Roncancio

