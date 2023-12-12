Zakharova called the dismantling of the monument to Soviet soldiers in Bulgaria barbaric

The official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova called the dismantling of the monument to Soviet liberating soldiers in the Bulgarian capital Sofia barbaric. Quotes her RIA News.

According to the diplomat, the dismantling of the monument to “our common past” becomes a hostile step by Bulgaria, which aggravates “the already stalemate on the bilateral track.”

According to Zakharova, the Bulgarian side did not consider Moscow’s Russian proposals for consultations on the fate of the monument, and the dismantling “has no justification or forgiveness.”

Earlier on Tuesday, December 12, dismantling of the monument to Soviet soldiers-liberators in Sofia began. It was reported that the bronze sculptures would be handed over for restoration and then included in the exhibition of the Museum of Socialist Art.