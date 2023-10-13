The Latin American restaurant, located in Miami Floridawas closed after it received a routine inspection. The surprise of the inspectors was great when, while touring the place, the inspector noticed the presence of an animal, near an oven where they cook daily.

The location, located at 1590 Coral Way in Miami, registered several inconsistencies with health parameters, as reported by the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation (DBPR). Not only was a rat found, but also 30 other violations of the regulations. “A live rodent was observed falling from the shelf located above the sink to the floor,” the DBPR report read.

An inspection found violations of all kinds

The violations for which the Miami restaurant closed

The aforementioned local authority assured that the closure of the business was imminent, so it will remain closed until the faults are corrected. Some of the problems found were employees preparing food without holding their hair back; the lack of network when preparing food; poor condition of the facilities; non-compliance with requirements related to carbon dioxide tanks and affixing old labels on containers, among other irregularities.

On the other hand, the most serious events that the organization highlighted in its report involved hygiene issues that occurred within the kitchen of the gastronomic establishment. Among these failures, some related to employees stood out, such as not washing their hands before putting on gloves and handling food or even touching a part of the body and not sanitizing their hands before starting to prepare food.