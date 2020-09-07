The disgraced priest Sergius (Romanov), who can be known as the previous confessor of the deputy Natalia Poklonskaya, introduced her adultery, calling them an indicator that the church was mired in heresy and debauchery. The cleric’s enchantment to the Metropolitan of Yekaterinburg and Verkhoturye was printed by his press secretary Vsevolod Moguchev on his web page in “In contact with”…

Based on Sergius, being married to Andrei Krasilnikov, Poklonskaya dedicated adultery with Vladimir Solovyov, after which “she obtained permission for a good higher lawlessness – saying the ceremony of the Marriage ceremony over adulterers.” He added that “debauchery” was broadcast on the Spas TV channel.

Earlier, the Diocesan Court docket in Yekaterinburg defrocked eight monks near Sergius, who continued to serve with him after the ban imposed on him. The president of the court docket added that they continue to be unconvinced. The assembly on the excommunication of Sergius from the church was postponed to Wednesday, September 9 – he didn’t seem on the listening to, citing discomfort “brought on by the persevering with emotional turmoil, grief and ache” over the March resolution of the Yekaterinburg diocese to impose restrictions on church buildings as a result of coronavirus.

The founding father of the Sredneuralsky convent, Father Sergiy, publicly denied the coronavirus and cursed those that needed to shut church buildings throughout the pandemic. Later he was disadvantaged of the rank of schema-abbot and accused of seizing the monastery. In relation to Sergius, a number of pre-investigation checks started without delay on the actual fact of reviews of doable crimes that he, presumably, dedicated within the Sredneuralsky nunnery. We’re speaking about details about the torture of minors and the assault on TV presenter Ksenia Sobchak and cameraman Sergei Yerzhenkov.