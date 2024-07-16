According to the criteria of

It’s COVID again. As reported Los Angeles Timesseveral new cases of this disease were again registered in the city, but with a peculiarity: Patients present symptoms that did not occur before among those suffering from the pathology.

Doctors say that a new infection with the coronavirus, while not as severe as the first time you contracted the disease, can still cause serious illness. In addition, They defined the symptoms presented by the newly infected as “agonizing”.

Dr. Peter Chin-Hong, an infectious disease expert at the University of California, San Francisco, told the outlet: “The dogma is that every time you get COVID, the disease is milder. But I think that We must keep an open mind to the possibility that some people may experience worse symptoms.”.

The WHO recommends not using ivermectin or fluvoxamine in COVID patients. Photo:iStock Share

The experience of a patient infected by the new strain of COVID in Los Angeles

On the Reddit site, where users can share different experiences of their own, one person said that he was infected with COVID again, and assured that This is the time in which he is suffering the most of all the times he contracted the disease.due to these new symptoms that appear.

“I have tested positive for four days in a row, I fall asleep every few hours with nightmares, my temperature has dropped a couple of times but it keeps going up. I have terrible sinus pressure and a headache and I can’t stand for long periods of time without feeling like I’m about to faint.“, wrote.

He also added: “Before, COVID felt like a common cold, but This strain is wreaking havoc“I don’t like to complain like this, but I’m surprised at how much it’s affecting me. I hope the symptoms disappear soon.”