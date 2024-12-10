The ‘Cassandra Syndrome’ describes the experience of women who, despite suffering clear and worrying symptoms, face a long medical pilgrimage, seeing multiple specialists and receiving incorrect or incomplete diagnoses. This term is used to reflect the frustration and lack of listening that many feel. This pilgrimage can be especially striking in women with vulvar lichen sclerosussince it can take ten years until the proper diagnosis is obtained, with the risk of cancer being 21.88% in those women not treated correctly.

The disease

For this reason, since 2017, Dr. Patricia Gutiérrez Ontalvilla –plastic, aesthetic and reconstructive surgeon–, who chairs the Nixarian Foundation (a non-profit organization created for the dissemination, research and treatment of vulvar lichen sclerosus from regenerative medicine), offers conferences around the world spreading the word about this disease. “During this time, many women live with pain, burning, constant itching that wakes them up at night and discomfort that affect their quality of life. The symptoms worsen due to the lack of treatment,” he says.

This chronic dermatological condition, which could affect nearly 100,000 women in Spain, is characterized by inflammation and thinning of the skin in the vulvar areaaltering its structure (loss of labia minora and burying of the clitoris) and leads to a variety of symptoms that can cause intense itching (pruritus) that wakes them up at night; also intense pain when urinating, defecating and that prevents them from having sexual relations. It is a disease that at first can be confused with repeated urinary infections and with genital infections by fungi since it causes itching and burning.

Early diagnosis and appropriate treatment are essential to reduce the risk of cancer

A late diagnosis of vulvar lichen sclerosus has several serious consequences, because as the doctor explains, without treatment, the symptoms progress, causing more and more pain, fissures and disappearance of the labia minora, burying of the clitoris and closure of the vaginal opening (introitus). ). “Early diagnosis and appropriate treatment are essential not only to alleviate women’s suffering, but to preserve the architecture of the vulva and to reduce the risk of cancer,” says the doctor.

The symptoms of this condition include redness, wounds, fissures, lack of sexual relations due to pain and the appearance of white plaques on the affected skin, and as the disease progresses without treatment, the loss of the labia minora, burial of the clitoris and the narrowing-closing of the vaginal opening can affect the anatomy of the area, causing a very important affectation of the emotional sphere and psychosocial of the affected women.

A woman in a hospital bed. Yoss Sabalet/GETTY IMAGES

Although the treatment of vulvar lichen sclerosus depends on each case, the most common treatments include the use of ultra-potent corticosteroid creams to reduce inflammation and itching. “In some cases, innovative treatments based on stem cells derived from the patients’ own fat, which help regenerate the affected tissue. These treatments are effective in relieving symptoms and reducing the risk of serious complications, such as vulvar cancerwhen they start early,” explains Dr. Patricia Gutiérrez Ontalvilla.

Regenerative gynecology can stop, improve symptoms and recover the anatomy of a pathology that is chronic

Dr María José Barrera López, specialist in aesthetic, regenerative and functional gynecology, specialist in antiaging and bioidentical hormonespoints out that it is a pathology that is being diagnosed with increasing frequency. “Until recently we based treatment on the use of corticosteroids and now we gynecologists have learned to use the entire arsenal that regenerative gynecology offers us to put the brakes on, improve symptoms and recover the anatomy of a pathology that is chronic,” he explains.

Shame and modesty remain barriers for many women to seek medical help

The stigmata related to women’s genital diseases have deep cultural roots, in which talking about female intimate health It has been considered taboo in many societies. “Shame and modesty continue to be barriers for many women to seek medical help. Added to this is the lack of visibility and education about these pathologies, which makes many women feel that their suffering is “normal” or that it is something they must endure in silence,” says Dr. Patricia Gutiérrez Ontalvilla.





As we can see, it is an edisease not free of stigma and whose diagnosis can take up to a decade, so it is essential to know its symptoms and continue to insist on the importance of making visible late diagnosis in women, because in many cases, costs lives.

Do you want to receive the best beauty, fashion and lifestyle content in your email every Thursday for free? Sign up for our Newsletter.