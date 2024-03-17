Its about measles outbreak affecting city ​​of chicagoin Illinois, United Statesabout which the authorities confirmed the third infection in a three-year-old child who lives in a migrant shelter.

It was announced that residents of this community who are not vaccinated They must undergo a quarantine that will last twenty-one days.

After Covid-19, which affected multiple countries in 2020, many people believed that the word quarantine had already been forgotten in the past. Nevertheless, Mandatory lockdown reappeared at Chicago's largest migrant shelterwhich houses more than 1,800 peopleof which more than 100 are children.

The news had an impact on the immigrant community located in the Pilsen neighborhood, where residents must take extreme precautionary measures, since it is the second case detected in its vicinity. According to the information collected from The New York Journal, The Chicago Department of Public Health warned that they expect more cases due to the speed of contagion.

In that sense, CDPH urged all citizens to get vaccinated immediately to prevent the spread of the viral disease, and recommended isolation for people who show signs of carrying measles. In addition, they reported that the first child to carry the disease has already overcome the contagious phase, while the second is hospitalized.

The city of Chicago is one of the regions that hosts the most immigrants in the United States due to its politics. Photo:EFE Share

The two cases from the immigrant shelters are not related to the first case reported in the city recently, from which the patient is already recovering at home and is “stable.”

In the city of Chicago, Since 2019, no cases of the disease have been reported which today worries the inhabitants of the place that brings together an immense number of immigrants. In the main region alone, the government set up twenty-three shelters to house more than 11,500 migrants.

The “humanitarian crisis” facing Chicago

Widely known around the world for its icy winters and the history it houses, The city of Chicago became one of the American regions that received the most immigrants During the last years. From August 2022 to early December of last year, Chicago received more than 25,000 migrants, according to the network. BBC.

In that sense, the shelters that housed 2,600 people at the beginning of 2022 began to house more than 12,000, and migrants constantly arrive in the area seeking to settle. Many of the foreigners who live in Chicago are transferred from Texas by the government as it is considered a “sanctuary city” (like New York and Washington), where the authorities do not vehemently persecute individuals with an irregular immigration status.