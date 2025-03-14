The Association of Hydrosadenitis (Asendhi) and Novartis have launched a campaign to make supurative hydrastinis (HS) visible, A skin, chronic, inflammatory and recurring pathology, which affects almost half a million people in Spain Already about 1 percent of the world’s population, and whose diagnosis can be delayed up to ten years.

This project, under the slogan ‘put face to the HS’, seeks to raise awareness and Inform the patient so that he can consult his health professional, especially the dermatologistwith the aim of reducing infradiagnosis that affects the disease, while intending to educate the population about this pathology.

The campaign is specially designed to reach patients, which in many cases are young people who begin to observe symptoms between 16 and 24 yearsand that are usually informed through the Internet and social networks of what happens to them, which is why The website has been enabledwhich includes an orientation survey to help users identify possible symptoms and obtain guidance on the steps to follow.

Symptoms

In the same way, seek to “shed light and put face” to the lives of these people, its signs and symptoms, the limitations they sufferpeople who can help them and how to ask for medical help.

This disease produces “very painful” lesions in the form of nodules, abscesses and fistulas In areas such as armpits, English or anogenital area and, although it usually appears at age 20, 66 percent of patients say they had symptoms even before this age; 75 percent of the people who suffer are women.

“We want to make the disease and its symptomatology more visible, so that patients go to the proper doctor and receive care and a correct diagnosis earlier. For us, sensitization about pathology with actions such as this campaign is essential,” said the director of therapeutic areas of Novartis Spain, David Zapatero.

The confusion

Suppurative hydrastinis “is usually confused” with other diseases and does not have a homogeneous care process, leading to the situation that there is 67 percent of non -diagnosed patients, which aggravates physical and psychological sequelae, generating anxiety, frustration and social isolation.

“From Asendhi, we have been working to give visibility to the disease and facilitate access to doctors and appropriate treatments to all patients anywhere in Spain. Providing visibility at social level is one of our main functions. In this sense, collaboration with this type of project makes the disease more accessible and closely, “said the president of the organization, Silvia Lobo.

After that, he stressed the importance of facilitating access to information and the correct derivation of patients, as well as encouraging their own self -care, helping with truthful and accessible information, making patients know that “they are not alone” and that “facilitate their well -being.”