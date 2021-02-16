Gadgets that measure various medical indicators can detect disease at an early stage. Andrey Ardashev, professor, head of the scientific department of rhythm and conduction disturbances, Moscow State University named after Lomonosov, spoke about this in a conversation with the Prime agency.

For example, the EKG app, available on Apple Watch, records your heart rate and heart rate using an electric heart rate monitor. The results of the electrocardiogram can be transferred to the attending physician. “Wearable electronic devices, in particular smartwatches, provide a chance for long-term assessment and, most importantly, an inexpensive and convenient diagnosis of atrial fibrillation,” the expert said.

According to him, in modern medicine there are two main directions associated with the use of systems interacting with the human body. The first is non-invasive devices that can measure and warn of a problem. These include mobile phones, watches, bracelets and even options built into the car.

The second is implants that can independently carry out therapy. We are talking, for example, about pacemakers and implantable defibrillators, which can both recognize the signal and treat. They are expensive and involve surgical intervention with legal and material responsibility in a specialized medical facility.

“The aging of society and the increase in the number of long-living and sick people on the planet is the main reason dictating the need for the use of implantable devices in medicine,” concluded Ardashev.

In November 2020, Apple released a new version of watchOS, which introduced the ECG application. The function will allow you to independently record an electrocardiogram directly from the wrist, and with a rapid or irregular heartbeat, it records the heart rate. Electrodes on the back of Apple Watch and in the Digital Crown can detect sinus arrhythmias, atrial fibrillation, and low or high heart rates.