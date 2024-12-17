Out of respect for the million and a half civil servants of this country who today fight to maintain the private health insurance that they have enjoyed for five decades, I want to confess that it is difficult for me to understand Why public employees in Spain have the possibility of obtaining private health insurance due to their status as civil servants. Muface, which is largely paid for with state funds.

Maybe what I’m saying is sacrilege, but I search and search and I can’t find an explanation. Muface would have its reason for being when it was born in 1975, but now based on what fundamental right is granted to officials a treatment that is not granted to the rest of the citizens. How is it justified? Surely we are facing a consolidated right, but the right of the Basque Country and Navarra to have a tax regime different from that of the rest of the communities in Spain is also consolidated and that does not mean that we should stop saying that Maybe we are facing a historical anachronism that does not hold up today.

I assure you that I do not write out of envy, whether healthy, bad or half-pensioner. What I feel is incomprehension for the way in which we accept these strange situations with the absurd naturalness of someone who would be willing to accept that whales are pets.

If we believe in the equality of all Spaniards included in the Constitution, perhaps we should think about opening debates on these prerogatives. I know that it is naive and that it is a desire to irritate public personnel, but if we are honest, we will understand that one day we will have to talk not about how the private insurance of civil servants is going to be paid, but about Why does it have to be financed with everyone’s money?