Rayados de Monterrey continues as the overall leader of the tournament with 34 points and they are the wide favorite to win the title. However, last Saturday’s defeat at the hands of América by a score of 2-1 went deep, and the coach Víctor Manuel Vucetich is not at all happy with his pupils, and this would have caused a discussion in the locker room at the end of the match .
According to information from the journalist Philip GalindoPlayers Stephen Andrada and Joao Rojas They apologized to their teammates, this after the mistakes made in the match.
However, said source points out that tempers heated up after the ‘King Midas’ He sent a strong message to his leaders, this for not having respected the provisions on penalty kick collectors.
“Joao and Andrada apologized in the locker room at the end of the game. Then Vucetich raised his voice, annoyed (because Joao took the penalty). “The decisions are up to me” Vucetich shouted”can be read in the published tweet.
And the annoyance of the Mexican coach is not for less, and it is that Monterrey has 13 missed penalties out of 21 possibleand elements such as Rogelio Funes Mori, Rodrigo Aguirre, Joao Rojas, among others, have missed their shot from the eleven-step mark.
For now, Monterey They are already preparing for their next match on matchday 15 of the Clausura 2023, when over the weekend they receive the always uncomfortable visit from Santos Laguna on the BBVA pitch, in a match to take place at 7:05 p.m.
