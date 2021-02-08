What if Tom brady is the greatest of all time? Well, until a few hours ago that discussion was still – up to a point – valid. There was a small window through which some intruders “haters” could get in to claim that Joe Montana, John Elway, Peyton Manning (or whatever they tell me) was better.

That little window Brady has sealed her forever with his seventh win at the Super bowl and first with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

If there was something missing from “TB12” it was to win a Super Bowl with more than one franchise and that box is also crossed out. It was the only thing that differentiated Brady from Manning and now the two of them are the only ones in history to have won titles with two teams.

And if you’re not from #BradyTeam, I have bad news for you. The “GOAT” has no intention of retiring and has already said that it will consider playing after 45 years.

Just think about these two facts: Brady has played Super Bowls in three different decades and has participated in 20% of the 55 games for the NFL title. It’s ridiculous.

Do not wear yourself out in arguing. It is idle.

Tom Brady is the Greatest of All Time. Point.

They talk about you with Michael Jordan and he left Patrick Mahomes far, far away from his legacy. Mahomes is off the charts and is going back to the Super Bowl. I am convinced of it.

But it won’t be easy and even less doing it, let’s say, five times (let’s not think about Brady’s 10 anymore).

Mahomes has all the talent to be a multi-champion with the Chiefs. And soon he will be the icon of the league.

But Brady is a demigod in NFL mythology.

Like it or not.