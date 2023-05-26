En+ creates platforms for dialogue between small and medium-sized businesses and citizens

Discussion clubs “PRO Krasnoyarsk” and “PRO Irkutsk”, organized by the energy and metallurgical company En+, have been uniting active representatives of small and medium-sized businesses and simply caring citizens for several years. Together they solve pressing issues and look for new opportunities for their cities. About how the company helps like-minded people communicate – in the material “Lenta.ru”.

The concept of creating clubs, where a variety of people will meet on the same platform for the emergence of new solutions, is consonant with the ideas of En+ founder Oleg Deripaska

The public figure has repeatedly said that for the development of regions it is necessary to adhere to openness and establish trusting relationships between all interested parties – the state, business and the urban community. This is the only way to really improve the infrastructure, the quality of life of citizens, and at the same time attract investors, because the cities of Siberia really have great potential.

In dialogue

By opening discussion clubs, En+ set a goal to make an additional contribution to the development of the regions through dialogue. At the same time, PRO Krasnoyarsk and PRO Irkutsk are one of the many building blocks in the holding’s activities, which improve the quality of life in cities and nurture talented specialists.

The 20th and 21st centuries have shown that one must always learn. If you even spent a month without gaining new knowledge, consider that you have lost it. Both for yourself and for those around you Oleg Deripaskafounder of En+

The project is developing in parallel with other significant initiatives of the company. For example, the opening of competence centers for schoolchildren in the regions, the provision of effective educational programs for students, including in their own corporate institute, and scholarship programs.

It is also important that discussion clubs provide an opportunity for participants to learn new things thanks to invited experts in various fields. The spaces for meetings “PRO Krasnoyarsk” and “PRO Irkutsk” – art galleries and architectural monuments – are also conducive to obtaining new knowledge and inspiration. Often, public talk turns into a spontaneous tour of significant places in the city and even the enterprises of club members.

At regular meetings of the club in May, the invited speaker, editor-in-chief of the Neuronovsti portal and popularizer of science, Aleksey Paevsky, told the guests about how music affects a person’s intellectual abilities and how brain neuron activity differs between jazz and classical music performers. “I am a longtime member of the PRO Krasnoyarsk club and I try to come to all the events that I manage to attend. Thanks to En+ for organizing such interesting events and bringing intricate lecturers who are very interesting to listen to.” told club member, Krasnoyarsk restaurateur and hotelier Margarita Filippova.

Photo: EN+

From art to business

The topics of discussion in the PRO Krasnoyarsk and PRO Irkutsk clubs are completely different. For example, one of the invited experts, artist and sculptor Roman Ermakov told the guests about artistic trends and their differences, as well as about contemporary art that is changing everyday life and the urban environment. During the conversation, the club members agreed that modern architectural solutions increase the popularity of cities, transform perceptions and encourage residents to be creative.

The more charged people we get as a result of such events, the more the image of Irkutsk will change over time Julia Smirnovaartist and attendee

The events organized by En+ are not only popular science and cultural and educational, but also useful in terms of practical application. Thus, during one of the meetings, the speaker was En+ COO Mikhail Khardikov. He discussed with the participants the prospects for the development of entrepreneurship in conditions of economic instability and the cooperation of large businesses with small developing enterprises.

The next morning, Mikhail Khardikov visited the plant of the Pro-Tok company, which specializes in the production of electrical equipment. He was invited to the enterprise by the founder of the company, Anna Zhiraktova, who participates in PRO Krasnoyarsk events. “The plant has a high level of labor organization, import substitution of key foreign suppliers from the West. We are open to cooperation with small and medium-sized businesses, we will look for common ground,” Mikhail Khardikov concluded.

Current strength

Discussion clubs that unite talented participants under one roof confirm the thesis that there are as many opportunities for self-realization and business building in Krasnoyarsk and Irkutsk as in the capital or abroad.

“Of course, when you decide to start a business, your ideas are sort of tested. For example, when I was thinking about organizing production, I came across the fact that they did not even want to lease expensive equipment to us. It’s good that the manufacturer went forward by providing an installment plan, thanks to which we started the business. No one believed in this idea at first, because such technologies were not developed in our region. But at the moment, I understand that my long-term strategy has worked – our technologies are needed and relevant, ”said Anna Zhiraktova, director of Pro-Tok.

The plant for the production of transformer equipment and high-voltage cells “Pro-Tok” has been operating in the electric power industry for 13 years. Over the past five years, under the leadership of Anna, innovative solutions have been actively developed, and the Krasnoyarsk company is at the forefront in the field of import substitution.

“If you open your business in the region, you just need to think broader – like a federal company, regardless of where you are located – in Moscow or Krasnoyarsk. Moreover, at present, many large organizations are setting an example for small and medium-sized businesses by locating their headquarters in the regions, because they see potential in them. Even now the cities of Siberia are on the same level with the capital. There is no need to be afraid to do business in the region – your hometown can become a much more reliable support and even a competitive advantage, ”the entrepreneur emphasized.

For Anna's business, location is an undeniable advantage. The Krasnoyarsk Territory is the geographical center of the country, due to which the transportation costs for the transportation of oversized cargo between the regions of Russia are lower

The PRO Krasnoyarsk discussion club helps Anna get inspired and get ideas for development. The topics discussed at the meetings help to get out of the production routine, look at some things from a different angle, and even revise business strategies.

“We talked at a meeting with Mikhail Khardikov. It is very nice when you can ask any question and be heard. When a big business communicates so openly with a small one, you feel like an equal partner. I was also inspired by a meeting with Irina Bakhtina, Director for Sustainable Development of the Metallurgical Segment En+. She talked about the principles of environmental, social and corporate governance (ESG) and their role in the sustainable development of modern business. Such meetings are very useful for me. This is a live exchange of opinions, where you can get the most unusual idea. “PRO Krasnoyarsk” to some extent helps to adjust the business strategy,” concluded Anna Zhiratkova.

Photo: EN+

Ideas for its improvement

Another member of the discussion club, Anton Kelberg, has been involved in event events since 2009. In Irkutsk, he has the largest commercial company for organizing holidays – the Aurora agency. In addition, Anton is simultaneously developing another direction – the provision of furniture and equipment for events for rent.

The idea for business development came to Anton after graduating from the Faculty of Civil Engineering. During his student years, he worked as a DJ, so all the processes of organizing events went through him.

Events for me are to some extent a state of mind. It all started with private holidays, gradually the business gained momentum and eventually led me to a serious event business, when you already work with the corporate segment and you are trusted by large organizations Anton Kelbergdiscussion club member

According to Anton, there are many advantages of developing business in the region – this is a little competition, easy establishment of partnerships and the possibility of introducing innovations. “Someone in our field is the only one at all, and it’s easier to come up with something new, implement it in Irkutsk. In addition, innovations here are well perceived by the audience. An important advantage is the uniqueness of the region itself, which can and should be emphasized when developing a business. Well, in general, it is easy to establish partnerships, even with competitors. The most important thing that motivates me to develop my city and develop myself is the need of others for certain services. Here it is undoubtedly there, ”said Anton.

For Anton, the events of the PRO Irkutsk discussion club are a good help for personal development. “After such meetings, you begin to look at what is happening from the other side. The speech of the artist and sculptor Roman Ermakov within the framework of the club was very interesting to listen to and understand how the same creative person relates to the urban environment and what ideas he offers to improve it,” the entrepreneur says.

Photo: Yaroslava Green / babr24.com

New opportunities

The club of urban changes is often called “PRO Krasnoyarsk” and “PRO Irkutsk” by guests. After such meetings, entrepreneurs are more actively involved in the creation of city projects, they are motivated to further develop their business in Siberia. This is supported by the En+ company, for which one of the main priorities is the development of the regions where the holding operates.

Alisa Kozak, an entrepreneur from Irkutsk, is also involved in the processes of urban change. She has her own agency for the development of territories “Urban Planning School”

“I started working in the field of architecture right after college. During this time, she managed to be the curator of the International Baikal Winter Urban Planning University on the basis of IRNITU. She contributed to the improvement of the city in a scientific and educational way. The experience and knowledge accumulated over the years in the implementation of projects required implementation, so my colleague and I decided to go into practice by opening the Urban Planning School. At that moment, the agenda for the development of the urban environment became especially relevant. This topic was close to us, and we decided to consolidate this trend in Irkutsk, dispelling myths about the difficulties of improving territories,” says Alice.

Today, her company is implementing various turnkey urban development projects. Among the most significant examples of landscaping are a fragment of the Irkutsk embankment, the Yunost Island park, and the square on Yakobi Street. Projects are also being carried out on the territory of the Irkutsk region – in small towns and settlements. “I believe that the advantage of our region is a large scope of work. Much remains to be done as part of the development of the urban environment, which means that there is a constant opportunity for self-realization. It is also important that, working in conditions of soft competition, we have more chances to immerse ourselves in the project. We “live” our territories, travel to places and understand the needs of people. We are implementing what they themselves want to see in their cities, what will be in demand,” the entrepreneur noted.

Alice and her team are regular members of the PRO Irkutsk club. Such events help them to look at their own activities from a different angle. “The club gives you the opportunity to look at some tasks differently, so I invite my team to these meetings. Since our architectural and urban planning projects have a certain scope, we are inspired and broaden our horizons at meetings, which helps, among other things, to adjust our activities,” Alisa emphasized.