Luis Suárez, the iconic Uruguayan striker, came on in the final minutes of the match Uruguay vs Colombia in order to tie the game, which was 1-0 in favor of the coffee growers. Suárez was unable to do so (although one of his shots crashed into the post) and yes, he had a fight with Yerry Mina which led to the brawl in the stands after the match.

The row between Suárez and Mina began when the latter was brought down in the Colombian box and remained on the ground killing time. Suárez approached to help him up, but the central defender rejected the gesture and allegedly continued to suffer from the blow he received.

Due to Mina’s attitude and the Uruguayans’ desire to equalize the score, Suárez rebuked him and an argument began between the two.

The referee’s pressure forced Mina to stop and restart the match, but the exchange of words between him and the former Barcelona striker continued.

As the last minute of added time was running, the discussion between Suárez and Mina turned into an intense exchange of words. Mina He laughed sarcastically at Suárez’s words and covered his mouth when answering him.

Chaos in the stands

The referee ended the match and the Colombians began to enjoy themselves. While Mina hugged his teammates, Suárez became sad and angry. The former striker’s displeasure spread to his teammates, who got into a fight in the middle of the field with the Colombians. Shoves and insults went back and forth and the coaching staff had to intervene to separate them.

Fights after matches are common in football. What is unusual are fights between fans and players in the stands. Some Uruguayan footballers left the field, including Darwin Núñez, and went up to the stands because there were relatives of theirs where a fight broke out.

What did Suarez say?

“There is always argument, laughter, words, whatever. But what is most annoying is the way of drooling, of celebrating, it makes no sense,” said Suarez in statements in the mixed zone.

“We eliminated Brazil and no one got past any of the Brazilian players. On the contrary, we went to greet them, we are colleagues on the pitch, we know the suffering that comes with a defeat,” he added.

“Passing like that in front of a colleague is ugly, but the person above is watching everything and everything comes back,” he added.

According to José María Giménez, Colombian fans created an “avalanche” and also “provoked” their families. Giménez justified the reaction because his relatives “were in danger.”

“We had to go up to the stands with our loved ones. (…) I hope that those who are organizing this are a little more careful with the family. This is the fault of some people who take a few sips of alcohol and behave like children,” Giménez said afterwards.

