The discussed pedestrian path driven by the leader of the PP in Santiago crosses the farms of one of its predecessors

The controversial pedestrian path between Milladoiro (AMES) and Santiago, promoted from the Parliament of Galicia and the municipal opposition by the local leader of the PP, Borja Verea, crosses two farms owned by David Pillad’s wife, historical general secretary of the Compostela group for twenty years. The expropriations total more than 3,400 square meters, which will mean – taking into account the average price of these operations in the municipality – about 30,000 euros. In conversation with eldiario.es, Pillado admits that the purchase “is a joy”, but not for money, but because “a country will have to develop.”

A court of Santiago opens criminal proceedings against the Xunta for damages to the Conxo Banquet forest

That was always one of Verea’s arguments to defend a project, the so -called sustainable mobility axis, which never appeared as a priority for the local government of BNG and Compostela Aberta. With almost ten kilometers of total length and a cost close to 12 million euros – out of the European funds Next Generation – “The largest investment that is being made today will be a before and after in the mobility of the capital of Galicia,” he said, enthusiastic, in September.

Two months later, he claimed him as one of the “great projects” that the popular ones brought ahead despite a “small and ineffective” municipal executive – in which she likes to include the PSOE, which the bipartite needs to reach the absolute majority in the plenary – who had only raised “negative, reluctance and obstacles.”

“One of these examples is the Santiago-Milillairo cycling pedestrian path, a transformative, ambitious and future project,” a “integral commitment to alternative mobility” that will place Santiago “at the height of the big European cities,” he argued.

Verea reiterated the “pride” for a project “defended and achieved by me” after being asked about the affectation to the caught plots. “Obviously, we do not know who the farms for which the path goes,” he added, since “the concrete layout corresponds to the technicians.” “In this case there were several changes, due to the allegations presented, etc. … as to be aware of who are the owners to be expropriated,” he concluded.

Protests and judicial actions behind the changes of layout

The problems that persecuted the mobility axis since its inception convert the “ether” of verea into euphemism. The project unites in a first section of almost six kilometers Milladoiro and the Intermodal. From there, two other ways will be: one towards the headquarters of the Xunta in San Caetano (2.4 km) and another towards the Santiago hospital complex (Chus), 1,100 meters. The works of the main section were tendered in March 2023, but they did not start until a year later. Among the three possible paths, the Xunta did not opt ​​for what, on paper, was the “apparently more direct communication alternative” since, according to technicians, it presented various accessibility problems.

Despite presenting themselves as a model of “sustainable mobility”, environmentalists and neighbors considered the performance too aggressive for protected areas such as the brañas of SAR or the forest of the Conxo banquet, included in the set declared as a World Heritage Site. In November, after months of protests and parliamentary initiatives, the Xunta gave its arm to twist and announced the new layout. A week earlier, Ecoloxists in Action had reported that both a compostela instruction court and the European Anti -Corruption Prosecutor had opened proceedings against the autonomous administration for the damages caused in the environment.

“In politics in exchange for nothing”

Last Saturday, February 22, the PP of Santiago celebrated its second popular pilgrimage to celebrate “La Unión”, an act in which the caught figure was honored and which was attended by the president of the Xunta, Alfonso Rueda; The number two of the party in Galicia, Paula Prado, or the one who was a minister and president of the State Council, José Manuel Romay Beccaría, the political mentor of Núñez Feijóo.

There, before two hundred people, Rueda thanked “having been in politics absolutely in exchange for nothing.” He recalled that campaign for the Mayor’s Office in which the then local secretary said that “he only needed to take the headquarters to the headquarters” or his role in the match in Barakaldo, where he emigrated, “when he was to heroes to give his face for the PP.”

30,000 euros in metallic at home

In 2004, the SER chain reported that you caught, through its promoter, managed 500 protected homes that the Xunta was building in Santiago, “one in six.” The person responsible for those awards, the Xeral Director of the Galego Da Vivenda E Solo Institute, was part of the candidacy for caught to the local party of the party. The news also said that the son of caught, Carlos – for that time councilor of the PP in the capital of Galicia, dentist and “owner of a jaguar” – had managed to be awarded one of those protected homes, as well as his brother Roberto.

But the last time he caught appeared – his regret – in the papers he was more than a decade ago. In 2013 he starred in a curious event that, according to his story, combined the scam and aggression. As he said, two women subjected him to the thymus of the Oceto and offered him to buy some award -winning tickets that they could not collect. On the way to the bank, caught distrusted and threw himself out of the car.

Ecologists denounce a way for bikes and pedestrians of the Xunta in Santiago: “It is a concrete street on the banks of the SAR”



The businessman, who already exceeded 80 years, hit the head, but the women went down after him and kicked him in the street until they managed to take away the envelope of money he carried in his pocket. The amount reached 30,000 euros that, as counted then Galicia’s voice –without giving greater importance within the development of the facts -, Caught had gone home to “collect in cash”. An amount equivalent to that, now, you will receive for the expropriations of the mobility axis.