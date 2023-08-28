On Saturday night the news emerged that the historical scorer of tigers: André-Pierre Gignac, did not make the trip to Mexico City to face the UNAM cougarsa team for which he has scored a goal seventeen times.
The reason? An ankle discomfort, according to various sources close to the player’s environment. His place in the starting eleven will be taken by Nicolás Ibáñez, who arrived at Tigres last tournament and has added very few minutes. Especially since the Uruguayan Robert Dante Siboldi took the reins of the team.
There are those who say that the Argentine striker has not managed to explode because he has been given enough opportunities on the pitch to demonstrate everything that made him shine in Pachuca. Some even think that, in many games, he is the one who should start as the starter, since they consider that André is no longer around for ninety minutes.
The truth is, when Gignac is absent due to injury and Nico Ibáñez takes his place, he has not managed to perform as expected from a scorer thirsty for minutes. He started the tournament playing for André, and although he scored a goal against Pachuca in the Champions League and then scored again against Puebla on matchday one, after that he has not appeared in matches again.
had minutes before Braves of Ciudad JuarezPortland Timbers, Vancouver Whitecaps, Rayados del Monterrey and Necaxawithout providing assists and sometimes even wasting clear goal opportunities.
Total, Nico Ibáñez has scored six goals in thirty-one appearances, averaging one goal every two hundred and forty minutes. With these numbers, he will command the Tigres attack tonight in Ciudad Universitariawhere they will seek to add three and further extend the paternity they have over the Unamites for more than four years.
