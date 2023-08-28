It’s up to Nico Ibáñez to play being the 9 starter for Tigres, I leave you his participation in goals in the last games

vs Necaxa ❌

vs Striped ❌

vs Vancouver ❌

vs San Jose: did not play

vs Portland ❌

vs Leon: did not play

vs Juarez ❌

vs Puebla: goal ✅

vs Pachuca: goal ✅

vs Chivas ❌

vs… pic.twitter.com/BkZ2bg76rm

– Edu Torres (@edutorresr) August 27, 2023