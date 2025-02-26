This Tuesday it was learned that with great discretion, this Monday, the Cardinal Secretary of State, Pietro Parolin and number three of the Vatican, Edgar Peña Parra, moved to the Gemelli Polyclinic Hospital for a work meeting with the Pope. Probably the message … that Francisco wants to move is that the rudder of the Catholic Church still has, and that A pause is not in Santa See. But among other things, Francisco told them that he wants to summon all the cardinals who live in Rome supposedly to treat “the next canonizations.”

These types of Pope meetings with cardinals, technically called “consistorious”, are held once or twice a year, to establish dates of great ceremonies, and to reserve delicate issues. The news surprised yesterday surprised among the Vatican observers, because it does not go unnoticed that Benedict XVI announced his resignation precisely in a town hall summoned with the excuse of setting dates of several canonization ceremonies.

It is plausible that the Pope’s meeting with Parolin and Peña Parra was brief but intense because as a result this Tuesday was also announced the appointment of five new bishops, the resignation of another was approved, and Francisco granted the future governor of the Vatican technical faculties until now reserved for a cardinal. Raffaella Petrini will become the first woman who occupies this position on Saturday. The Vatican Law reserved it to the “Cardinal President of the Pontifical Commission for the Vatican City State”, but as she is not a cardinal, The Pope has “personally attributed the power to dispose and conferas agreed, specific competencies or particular tasks ».

Francisco also signed seven decrees about canonization processes, such as the recognition of LAs “heroic virtues” of the Mallorquín Miguel Maura Montaner (1843-1915), founder of the celating sisters of the Eucharistic cult; The canonization of the Venezuelan doctor José Gregorio Hernández (1864-1919), a very popular figure among the Caribbean Catholics, and the “heroic virtues” of the American priest Joseph Kapun, who died in 1951 in a prison field in North Korea.

Also yesterday the Pope published his traditional message for Lent, signed on February 6, eight days before entering the hospital. «Wait, that You don’t know when the day or time will come. Carefully watch, that everything is spent shortly, ”he warns in the text, citing Santa Teresa de Jesus.