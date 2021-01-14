Sometimes they fly us when we need it most, and other times we take them when they need it most. That is the beautiful relationship of the Athletics with his family, with us.

We were subjected to a wild Ferris wheel in 2020 due to the health crisis and football ups and downs. Bad first part of the season, good comeback after the football and social break caused by the first wave of said crisis to end up entering positions of Champions, and a disappointing elimination to a Leipzig in the least heroic way possible.

Well, clean slate. The team has started the 2020-21 season in a spectacular way and is taking us on the fly. They are giving back to their people what their people gave them so many afternoons and nights in the first Metropolitan, in the yearned for Calderon, or in the beautiful new Metropolitano.

When they needed us they had us. Now that we need them, we have them. And we have them at the top of the table, with a comfortable advantage, with some games played less than all the other teams.

I remember how much was said at one time of the “wall of sound” invented by the music producer Phil Spector, consisting of recording layers and more layers of drums, basses, guitars, choirs, percussions, etc. Thus a wall of compact and spectacular sound was being built around a song. The more I watch Atleti play, the more I see the defensive wall of Simeone, defending beautifully by layers as well. It is a spectacle that the team does defensively. They are a perfect accordion. It is worth watching them play just to analyze the defensive capacity of the team.

Thus they have come to proclaim themselves winter champions, a title that is not useful for much but that for the athletics it serves us a lot. They are giving us back with so much love what we have given them with so much love. Congratulations, champions!