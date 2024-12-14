It was last Saturday when Alonso Aznar and Renata Collado got married in a Discreet (but luxurious) wedding in the city of Méridabut not in Spain, but in the capital of Yucatán, in Mexico. The third son of José María Aznar and Ana Botella married the photographer, former model and businesswoman after three years of relationship and now more details of the relationship are known.

This wedding has had little to do with the one on September 5, 2002 that united Ana Aznar Botella with Alejandro Agag in El Escorial, a lavish celebration attended by 1,100 guests and which featured something similar to a red carpet in a massive parade of high society. What happened with Alonso Aznar and Renata Collado has been something else.

Previous information already suggested a much more discreet celebration than that at the beginning of the century. ‘MujerHoy’ had access to the wedding list composed of different gifts, among which those dedicated to household items stood out: dinnerware from the Vista Alegre company whose pieces cost between 60 and 300 dollars. Among those present were also a toaster, an ice cream maker, linen napkins and kitchen mitts. Gifts adapted to all types of pocketsthat sometimes crises also reach high society.

A shielded and luxurious wedding

And the day of the wedding arrived. The couple got married in a protected and luxurious wedding in Yucatán on December 7 to consolidate a three-year relationship. He did it in the bride’s hometown, a good ‘excuse’ to get away from the media spotlightfaithful to the profile of the couple. Both have lived their relationship discreetly and wanted to transfer this to the wedding.









«The link has been completely shielded and the guests were asked for maximum discretion to avoid leaks on social networks. In general, It was a low profile but very luxurious weddingachieving that few details have emerged beyond the fact that the former president of the Government and his wife were received with honors in the Aztec country, and the list of guests from the high sphere who has also traveled to Mexico,” explained the magazine ‘Semana ‘.

The Mexican press has offered testimonies of the ceremony and ‘El Diario de Yucatán’ has assured that this took place in the historic Cathedral of San Ildefonsowhile the subsequent celebration was moved to the Hacienda Sac Chich. It is an exclusive and spectacular villa on the outskirts of Mérida, in the heart of the jungle, where the price per night exceeds 1,000 euros.

A high-profile guest list

The guest list was a reflection of the environments through which the couple moves. Michelle Salas, influencer and daughter of the singer Luis Miguel, Belén Barnechea, founder of Casa Manjar, and Carlota Muñoz-Vargas, creator of the jacket brand Charlotte Blaz, were there. Alonso Aznar invited Pepe Ruiz Gallardón, Álvaro Falcó, Amaia Salamanca, Luis Medina, Carlos Torreta and Marta Ortega.

Once your honeymoon is over, the couple will return to Miamiwhere they have been living together for months in a luxurious residence. Alonso Aznar has been managing director of Strategic Alliances at The Consello Group for a year and a half, a position he combines with other projects as an entrepreneur which he shares with his great friend Álvaro Falcó, a preferred guest at the wedding and whom he considers a blood brother.

For her part, Renata Collado founded the Econnect platform, which is dedicated to environmental awareness. It can be said that he has managed to combine one of his life passions with professional development. It also has its base of operations in Miami.