The children of Balearic Islands of Children’s (3 years) who for the first time chosen Spanish as a language of first teaching are considered students with special needs and are assigned to a support teacher. This is one of the conclusions of the study presented on Wednesday by everyone’s school, which denounces that “this decision of the centers is discriminatory and premeditated premeditated students who exercise their right to choose the language in Spanish.”

According to the aforementioned study, most of the centers do not apply the election of language in the first teaching, a right of the parents that the Government of the PP of Marga Prohens recovered this 2024-2025 course after former President Francina Armengol will remove it from the registration forms.

Many schools put all resistance to incorporate Spanish at the time and devise surrealist formulas to avoid the normalization of the use of the official language of the State.

Support teachers

This is the case of educational centers that award support teachers the attention of students who choose Spanish as a language of first teaching. These teachers complement the work of the titular teacher in the care of students with specific educational support needs (NEAE), which are those that require diagnosis in a psycho -pedagogical report, and students with special educational needs (NEE), which are the that also need a schooling opinion.









According to everyone’s school, “it is deduced from the above that the centers make students that they choose Spanish as a language of first teaching in Neae or Nee”, assigning them a support teacher “who do not really need”, something they consider lacking Pedagogical rigor

The study, dated January 31, 2025, has as its sources the public data provided by the Department of Education and the data published in the annual general schedules of the centers. As explained by the president of the Balearic Civil Society, Tomeu Berga; The secretary and spokesman of the PLIS Teachers Association. Education, please Julián Ruiz-Abavo, and deputy spokesman of the same association, Joan Font Rosselló, the data collected certified that the treatment made by the centers of the care to students whose parents choose Spanish as a language of first teaching is « imprecise, discriminatory, without pedagogical rigor, contrary to the letter and spirit of current legislation and regulations ».

Minimum possible hours to matters in Spanish

Everyone has also detected that the Balearic Islands centers dedicate the minimum possible hours to subjects in the Castilian language, six, while those who choose Catalan have 24. «The number of hours is always the same, be the Catalan -speaking environment or Spanish -speaking. This deduces an obvious lack of interest in adapting the linguistic project to the needs of the students, to the sociolinguistic environment and the will manifested by the parents, ”says the entity to which the Balearic associations Plis are attached. Education, please and Balearic civil societat.

Relegated at the time of the patio or the stories

In addition, everyone’s school criticizes that Spanish is relegated at the time of the patio, the stories or the “songs.” «Two thirds of the centers do not award any area of ​​knowledge to the Spanish and the few who do it, less than 10 %, do not intend any balance between the areas. On the other hand, one third of the centers reserve Spanish to activities away from the areas of knowledge and without any pedagogical and academic benefit: assemblies, playing corners, learning corners, environments, workshops, corners in general, patio hours, games , habits, gestural support, visual agenda, stories … », he details.

The report also records the lack of transparency of the centers to inform their general programming, their linguistic plans and their adaptations to the free choice of language in first teaching, that is, the possibility of parents to select the language in which Your children learn to read and write. In the same way, everyone’s school criticizes educational inspection for their lack of interest in controlling compliance with the regulations.