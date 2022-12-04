Still no trace of the last missing after the tragedy of Ischia: the rescuers found the woman’s car on the roof of her house

The car of the last victim of the landslide has been found Ischia, crumpled on the roof of her house. Of Maria Teresa Arcamone, there is still no trace.

The rescuers managed to resume the excavations at the home of the 31-year-old woman, located in via Celario, thanks to a respite from bad weather. They managed to locate Maria Teresa Arcamone’s car on the roof of her house, completely destroyed and buried in mud.

Ischia: 11 bodies found

The woman is the only one missing from the missing persons. In recent days the victims have risen to 11. After the discovery of the three siblings, Michele 15 years, Francis 11 years and Maria Teresa 6 years old, their parents were also found, Gianluca Monti and Valentina Castagna.

Also found the lifeless bodies of Giovanna Mazzella, Maurizio Scotto di Minico and their 22-day-old newborn, the little one GiovanGiuseppe. One of the firefighters who pulled the family out of the mud told in an interview how the mother clutched the newborn baby to her chest, as if he was trying to protect him from that sad fate.

Among the first victims were Nikolinca Gancheva Blagova And Eleonora Sirabella. The latter is the 31-year-old who tried to call her dad for help. However, once the man reached his daughter’s home, he did not have it no way to get close.

Several days later, rescuers also found her boyfriend, Salvatore Impagliazzo.

We continue to dig around the home of the last missing person, hoping to find traces of the thirty-one year old. In the meantime, the civil protection has extended theweather alert until today at 16:00. Fortunately, in the following hours, there is talk of moderate rains which they shouldn’t get in the way fire brigade excavations.

I’m more than 400displaced people who have lost everything or who have been removed from their homes.