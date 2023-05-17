The American news site “Business Insider” said that the complex contains all the luxury that Putin could desire.

The currently imprisoned Russian dissident Alexei Navalny had earlier revealed the luxury complex, which includes a synagogue, wine cellar and casino.

Not only that, there is also an ice hockey rink.

isolated palace

And strict security measures have been taken around the luxurious complex, which Business Insider described as the “imperial palace”, as it is isolated from the country, with about 17,000 hectares of forests, and a no-fly zone.

Fatal error

With keen interest on the part of the palace’s architects in princely luxury and castle-like defences, they neglected one very important detail.

And the American news site said that they failed to hide the plans that show two tunnels under the palace complex, and these are plans that any security apparatus seeks to keep secret.

The blunder was made public, as the blueprints for them were posted online by a Russian contractor.

In the details, the contractor published the plans on his own website in order to promote his work in early 2010, and they were displayed online until late 2016.

Repost photos

The American “Business Insider” news website re-published animated versions of the plans with an English translation, and an explanation of the security importance of the two tunnels.

Putin’s secret hideout under his complex consists of two separate tunnels, which can be reached via an electric elevator that descends more than 50 meters below the surface.

Architectural plans show that the two tunnels are encased in thick concrete and have enough fresh water, adequate ventilation, and spacious compartments to serve VIPs for days, perhaps weeks.

The underpass leads to a moving walkway leading to the outside.

All kinds of security and safety

The American construction engineer, who is well versed in defense structures, Thaddeus Gabrzewski, who reviewed the engineering plans for Putin’s hideout, said that it contains the types of security and safety.

He added that a fire system, a water system, and a third sewage system exist in the two tunnels, all of which are designed to ensure that the person is alive or able to escape.

And Putin is not alone in preparing for nuclear war with bunkers.

The leaders of all nuclear countries have maximum contingency plans in the event of a nuclear war, including the US president, whose nuclear bunkers are located under the White House and at Wealth Mountain in Virginia.