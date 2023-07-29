Discovery details

The British newspaper “The Guardian” said that the ship, loaded with hundreds of pottery pots, was found at a depth of 160 meters near the coast of Civitavecchia, 80 km north of Rome.

The discovery was made by scientists working for the Italian Cultural Heritage Protection Police and divers for the country’s Undersea Cultural Heritage Supervision Authority.

The Cultural Heritage Protection Police said it was “an exceptional find, providing an important example of a sunken Roman ship that faced the dangers of the sea trying to reach the coast”.

“The discovery is evidence of ancient maritime trade routes,” she added.

Police are currently working to survey and secure the site.

Information about “amphora”

It is believed that the length of the ship was 20 meters, and it was filled with hundreds of Roman pots known as “amphoras”, which had two holders on both sides. This type of pot is stolen annually in Italy, and the police usually find it with antiquities dealers.

These pots are seen as exceptionally rare and priceless, and it is not known if the pots were used on the sunken ship.

The Encyclopedia of Antiquities in Syria says that an “amphora” is a relatively large pottery vessel, with two handles placed on its shoulder, in order to prevent

Spillage of liquid materials during transportation from one place to another.

These utensils were used in the Greek and Roman eras, and the Arabs also used them and called them names, including “Al-Khabiya”.

The Italian coast is full of archaeological treasures, as the authorities are working to protect them from thieves.

And in 2021, archaeologists found two ships near Sicily, weeks apart between them, dating back to the Roman era.