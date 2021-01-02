The work of a Spanish scientist has been recognized by the magazine ‘Physics World’ as one of the ten most relevant investigations in the field of physics of 2020. Specifically, the project that has been selected by this publication has been led by Madrid-based Adán Cabello, professor in the Applied Physics department of the University of Seville.

Scientists from the universities of Stockholm (Sweden), Siegen (Germany) and the Basque Country also participated in this work. They are Matthias Kleinmann, Fabian Pokorny, Chi Zhang, Gerard Higgins and Markus Hennrich. The work carried out by all of them allowed to “film” what happens during a measurement of a quantum system, a milestone that until now was a mystery to scientists.

“It was a surprise. It was an obsession for Matthias and me to show that ideal measurements are possible. It is no longer the entelechy that everyone thought “, says Cabello in the newspaper The country on the recognition of their work.

To get the measurement, this team of researchers used a strontium ion trapped in an electric field, as explained by the website Science and Technology News. Despite the fact that the measurement on the ion takes only a millionth of a second, the scientists managed to make a movie of the process.

Immediate applications

“We have shown that what can happen in nature happens from the logical point of view and that it is possible to advance with ideal measurements, that they are not impossible, that you can have great control of a quantum measurement process. This makes things much clearer, gives you peace of mind, “says Adán Cabello in El País.

The finding of this group of researchers is considered especially relevant, since it has immediate applications in quantum computing. As detailed in this medium, The discovery allows investigating how the noise that affects quantum computers appears and what makes them unable to unfold their full potential.