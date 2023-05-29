EL PAÍS offers the América Futura section open for its daily and global informative contribution on sustainable development. If you want to support our journalism, subscribe here.

“They managed six ecosystems,” says Pieter D. Van Dalen Luna, doctor of archeology from the National University of San Marcos, the oldest in Peru and America, with determination and enthusiasm, in the middle of the archaeological site called Macatón, located near the city ​​of chancay (about 70 kilometers north of Lima). Leading a team of 50 young archaeologists and students, the scientist has just discovered a few weeks ago a funeral bundle of at least 1200 years old that has not yet been fully opened, but in whose surroundings there is an ancient wooden oar. It is at the bottom of a dusty pit about seven meters deep, to the right of the bundled character.

On the left side, you can see a kind of wooden scepter that would indicate the relevance of such a character, who would be a kind of hierarch of the Chancay culture, a political-social formation that developed between the year 1000 and 1470, when it was annexed to the Tahuantinsuyo, the territory governed by the empire of the Incas. In this small enclosure, it smells of history.

The six ecosystems to which Van Dalen refers are the coastline and the coastline, the surrounding valleys, the hills (hills that between May and September are filled with vegetation due to humidity), desert pampas (but where before there were trees and animals ), the ravines (there are about 40 in the area) and the hills. A whole complexity that was handled with skill.

Bone and ceramic remains found in Macatón. Sebastian Castaneda

“They thought about the survival of the species [de plantas y animales] that they lived there and did not prey on them in the long term”, points out the head of a team of 40 people, including archaeologists and students, who have been exploring the area since the second half of 2022. “The llamas sacrificed in a burial, for example – continues the specialist – are adult individuals.”

The same occurs when animal motifs are observed in Chancay iconography: they are never from juvenile specimens but rather from middle-adult age, as Van Dalen insists. “They didn’t kill young,” he adds. This practice and others reveal that, centuries ago, in this place there was a certain sustainable rationality and prevention, not a desire to prey without control as it happens today.

In fact, as if fate and historical traces were conspiring, the discovery of this Chancay hierarch has coincided with an accident caused by the Chancay Megaport, a pharaonic port project, in Peralvillo, a neighboring town. For reasons still unknown, on May 16 a part of this town sank due to the construction of a tunnel.

Something like this, saving time and technology, would not have happened in pre-Hispanic times, when the management of the environment was more intelligent. in his book Archaeological ecosystems in the lower basin of the Chancay-Huaral riverVan Dalen explains in detail how in these territories, today taken over by human settlements in a somewhat unbridled manner, there was another rationality.

The sea, one of the main ecosystems for the Chancay culture, was used with some skill so that the resources did not run out, at least not quickly. In the excavations carried out in Macatón, which is strictly speaking a pre-Hispanic cemetery, remains of small fish have been found in some grave goods.

They would be specimens of anchovy (Engraulis ringens), one of the riches of the Peruvian sea, which suggests that several species of the trophic chain were consumed, not only the largest and most coveted, as is the case today. According to Van Dalen, based on studies by the Peruvian historian María Rostorowski, there were several fishing villages in the area.

And so skilled were these seamen that, during the period that they were part of the Tahuantinsuyo, they supplied the Inca empire with fish and shellfish, which they captured with nets, harpoons, and possibly with hooks. Another species that they hunted was the sea lion, which in the Quechua language spoken by the inhabitants of the Chancay culture was called thome.

Aerial view of the tomb at the archaeological site of Machatón. Sebastian Castaneda

Its skin, meat and oil were used, and it was captured only when it came out of the sea onto the beach. When birds or mammals were hunted in the valleys, hills or wetlands, middle-aged or advanced specimens were also preferred, so that the species did not run out. “There was an awareness of the care and preservation of the species,” emphasizes Pieter at the graveside.

These practices began to decline when the conquistadors arrived and a cultural breakdown occurred that has had consequences up to now, and of which the disorderly expansion of the populations and the agricultural frontier bear witness. The conquistador Hernando Pizarro and 23 other people were the first Spaniards to reach the Chancay area.

Apart from the furious epidemics of 1556, 1558 and 1585, which decimated the population, and the mistreatment of the encomenderos —as Van Dalen points out in his book—, towns were created with a different logic of ecosystem management. It was foreseeable that some practices would be lost, even though during the colonial era the chancay continued to supply the population.

One of the ecosystems that suffered the most from the sociocultural impact of the conquest, and especially from the Republic itself, was that of the wetlands, where pre-Hispanic fishermen also fished to catch mullets (Mugil cephalus). The depletion of the aquifers due to the excessive use of groundwater caused these upwelling waters to almost collapse.

In the neighboring town of Boza, where until a few years ago there was a spa with medicinal waters, the wetlands were reduced 10 times in relation to pre-Hispanic and colonial times. Likewise, the numerous hills that exist in the valleys have shrunk due to the action of urban and agricultural progress. Before, all those hills abounded deer, vizcachas, foxes or partridges.

In some media they have baptized the found buried person ‘The Lord of the Sea’, for the oar found and because it is presumed that the population was supplied with fishing resources in particular. But perhaps that hierarch was one of the leaders of a culture that governed, with much more vision than today, various ecosystems that are mercilessly depleting today.