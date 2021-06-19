The source stated that the author of the message is Shawn Smith and is now 16 years old, adding that he sent his message while on vacation in the US state of Rhode Island during Thanksgiving, 2018.

“It’s Thanksgiving. I’m 13 and visiting family in Rhode Island. I’m from Vermont,” the letter read.

The message has reached 17-year-old Christian Santos was found recently in the Azores, a small Portuguese archipelago.

Santos said he was picking up trash floating in the water as he always does, in an attempt to “help the environment”, and when he spotted the bottle he opened it to see what was inside, before discovering Shawn Smith’s message.

and send Christian sent a message to the email that was attached inside the bottle, and he got to know Smith after they met virtually via Zoom.

“I think it’s great that someone of my age found my letter so far away, and we really managed to communicate,” Sean said.