While working several decades ago on a farm in Artieda (Zaragoza), farmer Sebastián Iguácel Soteras found a marble hand on the ground that corresponded to an ancient Roman sculpture. Recently, it was ceded to the Aragonese City Council, which, since last May, has exhibited it, among other archaeological pieces, in the tower of the parish church. A team of experts -belonging to the universities of Zaragoza, Salamanca, Bordeaux and UNED- then decided to analyze that object of only 10.6 centimeters, since it had a strange characteristic: it was a left hand in whose palm it carried a umbilicata patera (shallow plate), when this type of object usually rests on the right hand of the images, since left-handedness had a negative bias in Roman culture. From there, and applying a deductive system in the style of the great literary detectives, they have been able to determine which divinity it belonged to, what the appearance of the statue that lost it was, how it was destroyed and even the temple and the where it stood.

More information

Now they have published it in the studio A fragment of monumental Roman marble sculpture from the site of El Forau de la Tuta (Archaeology Notebooks of the University of Navarra), signed by Jose Angel Asensio, Jorge Angas, Paula Uribe, Lara Íñiguez, Milagros Navarro, María Pilar Lapuente, José Antonio Cuchí and María Ángeles Magallón. The extremity could correspond, they believe, to an image related to the Imperial Cult (either to a Lar Augustiprotective deity of the August House) or to a Genius Augusti (a divinity with the face of the emperor), which was sculpted in a very expensive fine-grained marble from Luni-Carrara (Italy) and which had to be exhibited to the public in a temple in the forum, the most important part of a large Roman city the foothills of the Pyrenees.

The farm where it was found is located within the Roman and medieval site of El Forau de la Tuta, which has its roots, as demonstrated in 2021, in an early Roman city (1st and 2nd centuries), an urban center of about four hectares of which its Latin name is unknown and which was inhabited mainly by Basques.

The piece fits to life size and was sculpted in the naturalistic style. He holds on his palm the mentioned patera of eight centimeters in diameter. The ends of four fingers are badly damaged, but the thumb, in good condition, has been meticulously worked and its folds and nail are represented with remarkable realism. The index, at its end, has a small circular perforation that could have been used to house the stem of some type of metallic element.

Recreation of the possible appearance of the statue to which Artieda’s hand belonged. Maria Pena Lanzarote

The palm and the inside of the plate were shown directly to the viewer, while the back was hidden or barely visible. “This provides us with clues about the position of the arm and hand when trying to reconstruct and identify, based on known parallels, the type of sculptural work from which the fragment came,” says the study. This arrangement indicates that the character was holding the patera with a slight inclination towards the ground and slightly tilted to the right. The hand also shows dark brown spots that could correspond to signs of combustion. This suggests that it could be a piece of sculpture saved from burning in a lime kiln. After the fall of Rome, the inhabitants of the abandoned cities and towns broke and burned the statues to make the precious marble dust.

Based on the archaeometric analysis, the size and the realistic character of the piece, the experts conclude that it was part of “a large-format statue of natural proportions and that it represented a standing figure. The presence of the umbilicata points out that the personage represented could have been both a deity and an offerer in a sacrifice”.

This type of container was used to carry out libations of wine, milk, water or oil on the offerings, the altar or the ground during the previous phase of the sacrifices, “so it is very typical of the representations of emperors, members of the imperial family, magistrates and notables of the cities”, they deduce. “We can conclude”, reads the study, that “it would form part of a sculptural monument of a civic-religious character of mortal or deity, typical in this geographical area of ​​the Roman high-imperial era. Therefore, the statue was located in a public place of great importance, such as a temple or a space in the forum of the El Forau de la Tuta site”.

But who was he really representing? The specialists recall that this type of sculpture has “numerous iconographic parallels in Roman plastic reflected in statuettes, bronze sconces, coins, wall paintings, reliefs and marble sculptures. But almost all with the patera in the right hand, except for some images of the gods Lares (family ancestors who protected the houses) who carried the plate on their left because with their right they poured, while they danced, the wine on it with a rython or oinochoe (jug). The writers of the report mention other known similar examples, such as the representation of two magistrates who hold the pateras with their left while in the right they carry incense for a sacrifice.

Palm of the hand with patera of the hand in marble from Artieda. Jorge Angas

As it is a large statue, it would have to correspond to deities, deified emperors, priests, magistrates or notables. “For the male togados, the main iconographic model would possibly be Augustus as pontifex maximus capite velato [máximo pontífice con la cabeza cubierta], or other princes and members of the imperial family”. In this case, specialists affirm that this image could also be related to the Colossus of the Augustus Forum (Rome), identified as Genius Augustiwho carries the patera in his slightly inclined left hand ―like Artieda’s― with his arm extended in an attitude of sipping.

“In short, although in the absence of more data it is completely impossible for us to identify with total certainty which specific character it is, we propose the hypothesis of identifying this fragment as part of a statue related to the imperial cult, either of Genius Augusti with litus ([nstrumento musical] in the right hand and patera in the left following the model of the Forum of Augustus or of a Lar Augusti dancer with jug in the right hand and patera in the left”.

José Ángel Asensio, from Institute of Altoaragonese Studiesexplains that the genius and the Lares Augusti They arose during the religious reform of Augustus and gained a strong impulse in the Flavian and Severian times (from the end of the 1st century to the beginning of the 3rd), mainly in the Tarragona province where the Roman city of Artieda stood.

Italy marble

On the other hand, the isotopic results confirm that the statue was carved in Luni-Carrara marble from northern Italy, “highly appreciated material in sculpture, especially in the first century AD and that has been identified in many archaeological sites.” Hispanics”. This situation “carries with it important socioeconomic issues, since it was an element of the highest quality, imported from distant lands and at a high price. Their presence shows the deep involvement of the elites of the civitas de Artieda in the process of monumentalizing its urban center”, adds Asensio.

The explanation of why the notables of these Pyrenean and circum-Pyrenean cities of Tarragona chose to import expensive sculptural pieces could have to do with a matter of prestige and exaltation of the emperor’s power, which prompted the acquisition and import of pieces based on in official models and manufactured in Italian workshops with a material that was extracted from imperial quarries.

And as for when it was carved, experts believe that, given its characteristics, “between the first decades of the first century and the end of the century or the beginning of the next.” Therefore, all the indications point to a dating of the piece at an imprecise moment in the 1st century ―between the reigns of Tiberio-Claudio― and the beginning of the 2nd century. Elementary.

All the culture that goes with you awaits you here. subscribe

babelia The literary novelties analyzed by the best critics in our weekly bulletin RECEIVE IT