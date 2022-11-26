Scientists said that a virus similar to Corona was discovered in bats in southern China, indicating that it is “one of 5 viruses that are likely to be transmitted to humans from bats.”

The virus, known as BtSY2, is closely related to the SARS-CoV-2 virus that causes COVID-19.

Scientists said it was “one of five viruses of concern” found in bats across China’s Yunnan Province that are potentially pathogenic to humans or livestock.

The study was conducted by researchers at the Chinese Sun Yat-Sen University, the Yunnan Institute for Endemic Disease Control and the Australian University of Sydney.

“We identified 5 viral species that are likely to be pathogenic to humans or livestock, including a new SARS-like coronavirus, which is closely related to both SARS-CoV-2 and 50 SARS-CoV,” the team said in the research paper.

Scientists collected samples from 149 bats representing 15 species in 6 provinces or cities of Greece. The RNA (found in living cells) was extracted and sequenced individually for each bat.

Worryingly, scientists have noticed a high rate of spread of multiple viruses in one bat, at one time.

This could lead to “existing viruses exchanging parts of their genetic code – a process known as recombination – to form new pathogens,” according to University of Nottingham virologist Jonathan Ball.

Paul, who was not involved in the research, explained: “The main message that can be taken (from this study) is that individual bats can harbor a large number of different viruses, and sometimes host them at the same time,” according to the Daily Mail. British.

He continued: “Such cross-infection, especially with related viruses such as the Corona virus, gives the virus an opportunity to swap important parts of genetic information, which naturally leads to the emergence of new variants.”