In the Gaza Strip, today, Sunday, it was announced that an ancient sarcophagus had been discovered in a cemetery from the Roman era, which was found at the beginning of 2022.

The lead coffin dates back to between the first and third centuries AD, and is the second of its kind since the beginning of this year.

Jamal Abu Raida, Director of Antiquities and Cultural Heritage in Gaza, said, “A second sarcophagus was found during search and excavation work in a cemetery that was discovered in the north of the Strip, meters away from the Gaza coast.”

He added, “The sarcophagus belonged to dignitaries with high positions in the Roman era.”

On February 14, 2023, the first coffin made of lead was found in Gaza during search and excavation work inside the cemetery.

And discovered, so far, about 125 tombs built with stones and different shapes in this Roman cemetery.

And the city of Gaza was subject to the rule of the Pharaohs, the Greeks, the Romans, the Byzantines, and then the Islamic era.