During works in Paris, a cemetery from ancient times dating back to the Gallo-Roman era was discovered and includes a number of burials and offerings, which will provide more data on the life of the Parisi tribe that settled on the banks of the Seine at that time.
About fifty skeletons dating back to the second century were found in the cemetery, on the left bank of the French capital, a few meters from the entrance to Port Royal railway station.
Several public works had already been carried out at the site, including the construction of the railway line in the seventies of the last century, but they did not discover the hole, which was made available last March by precautionary archaeological excavations, before proceeding with the construction of a new exit for users of this line.
The excavations showed that the bodies of the dead were placed in wooden coffins, which archaeologists were able to restore thanks to the nails that are still present.
The skeletons belong to men, women and children who were observed to have been buried lying on their backs, and they most likely belong to the Parisi tribe of the Gallic people who settled in Lutetia (the ancient name for Paris) when it was under Roman control, according to the head of the French National Institute for Preventive Archaeological Research Dominique Garcia during Media tour of the site.
The institute stated that earthenware (jugs, cups, vases…) or glass were placed in the coffins of more than half of the bodies. In rare cases, a coin was placed in the coffin, or in the mouth of the deceased, “a tradition that was common in ancient times”.
The head of the Department of Archaeological and Anthropological Research at the Institute, Kami Colonna, explained, “Traces of shoes, of which small nails remain that make up the sole, were found in a large number of coffins, at the feet of the deceased, or next to him, and they serve as offerings.”
Items related to clothing (jewelry, hairpins and belts) were also found.
