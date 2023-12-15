Friday, December 15, 2023, 12:11



This Wednesday, the Civil Guard arrested six people in Altafulla (Tarragona) and one on a farm in Murcia, related to the stash of 3,410 kilos of hashish that was intercepted in October 2022 on the Tarragona beach of La Móra.

As reported by the body of agents in a statement this Friday, there were “indications that gave no room for doubt”, so several police teams began three searches in Altafulla and another in Murcia, in a property used as a “daycare” (where the criminal groups move the drugs to hide them and later distribute them).

The detainee in Murcia was in a large cell hidden behind a bookstore, where there was a pistol “with ammunition, ready to be used immediately.”

The weapon, a compressed air rifle, a professional frequency detection device, a GPS, numerous computer and telephone equipment, and 13,055 euros in cash were seized.

Logistical support to other groups



The detainees allegedly collaborated with various criminal organizations with “logistical support” to introduce drug consignments using high-speed boats, from North Africa to the Mediterranean coast, they explained.

The seven detainees are charged with crimes of belonging to a criminal organization, drug trafficking and illegal possession of weapons. Those arrested were brought to justice.