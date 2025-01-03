The Mossos d’Esquadra investigate the death of a person on the train tracks between Cunit (Tarragona) and Vilanova i la Geltrú (Barcelona) which has interrupted train circulation this Thursday around 1 p.m.

As reported by Adif in a message on ‘X’ and confirmed by Mossos sources, a train driver has warned of the discovery of the lifeless body of a person at an unauthorized crossing point.

The Catalan police have indicated that the causes of death are being investigated and work is being done to identify the victim, while Adif has reported that the R2 South Rodalies trains that circulate between Sant Vicenç de Calders (Tarragona) and Castelldefels (Barcelona) are affected and that alternative road transport has been established.