A sarcophagus dating back to the Roman era was found in the Gaza Strip at the site of a 2,000-year-old Roman cemetery that was discovered last year in the northern Gaza Strip.
So far, 90 individual and collective graves have been found at the site, which is supervised by a team of French experts and discovered last year by construction workers in an Egyptian-funded housing project.
The coffin, made of lead, is believed to have belonged to a prominent figure from the era, but it has not yet been opened. The coffin was placed in a wooden box for security before it was subject to further study by Palestinian and international experts.
The opening of the coffin awaits the arrival of an international expert in minerals.
Pottery jars and other belongings were also found in the cemetery, which refer to the Roman era, about 2,000 years ago.
The cemetery is located in northern Gaza on the site of an ancient sea port from the Greek and Roman times.
Gaza, rich in antiquities, was an important trading site in many civilizations, starting from the times of the ancient Egyptians, through the Roman Empire and other civilizations.
Traces of the siege of Alexander the Great, as well as the invasion of the Mongols, were also discovered in the sector.
