A group of 22 ancient tombs dating back nearly 1,600 years was recently found in China in Henan Province, in the center of the country.

And the Chinese Xinhua News Agency stated that two tombs dating back to the Han Dynasty were discovered in eastern China between the years (220-25), and 12 were built during the Song Dynasty between the years (960-1279) and eight others from the Ming Dynasty (1644-1368). and Qing (1644-1911) in a hill in a village in Kaving City, which was the capital at that time in the Song Dynasty (1127-960). Doors and windows made of wooden structures were also discovered inside the rooms.

The researchers said that the interior decoration and exterior design of the tomb chambers are similar to the actual houses and residential courtyards, which helps to understand the course of life in Kaifeng during the Song Dynasty.