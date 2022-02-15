New YorkA year ago, NASA’s Perseverance rover was speeding up to collide with Mars, closing in on its destination after a 466 million kilometer, seven-month journey from Earth.

On February 18 last year, the spacecraft carrying the rover pierced the Martian atmosphere at 20,000 kilometers per hour. In just seven minutes, what NASA engineers call “the seven minutes of terror,” he had to go through a series of maneuvers to gently lower Perseverance to the surface.

Given the minute delay for radio communications to traverse the solar system, the people in mission control at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory in California were mere spectators that day. If something had gone wrong, they wouldn’t have had time to try to fix it, and the $2.7 billion mission to search for evidence that something once lived on the red planet would have ended in a freshly dug crater.

But Perseverance worked flawlessly, sending home exciting video footage when it landed. And NASA added it to its collection of robots exploring Mars. “The vehicle itself is performing phenomenally well,” said Jennifer Trosper, project manager for Perseverance.

Twelve months later, Perseverance is inside a 45-kilometre-wide crater known as Jezero. From the topography, it is clear that more than three billion years ago, Jezero was a body of water about the size of Lake Tahoe, with rivers flowing from the west and east.

One of the first things Perseverance did was deploy Ingenuity, a small robotic helicopter and the first such flying machine to take off on another planet. Perseverance also demonstrated a technology for generating oxygen that will be crucial when astronauts finally reach Mars.

The rover then deviated from original exploration plans to study the floor of the crater in which it landed. The rocks there turned out to be not what the scientists expected. She ran into trouble a few times when she tried to collect rock cores, cylinders the size of sticks of chalk, which will eventually be returned to Earth for a future mission. The engineers were able to resolve the issues and almost everything is going well.

“It’s been a very exciting, sometimes exhausting year,” said Joel Hurowitz, a professor of geosciences at Stony Brook University in New York who is a member of the mission’s science team. “The pace of work has been pretty incredible.”