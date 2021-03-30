In times of crisis due to the coronavirus, political communication and message take on relevance unusual behind the objective of bringing tranquility and certainty to society. A society that has been suffering from chinstraps, alcohol gel, restrictions, infections and deaths from Covid-19 for more than a year.

However, to the problems in the elaboration of a clear message that the Casa Rosada already has is added the discourse that the province of Buenos Aires raises, totally different and even disruptive. At times, Nation and Province seem to be governed by leaders of opposing political parties. In fact, Nación formulated a vaccination protocol in January that Province did not respect and reformulated. But in truth, Alberto Fernández and Axel Kicillof, because they belong to the Frente de Todos, should have an aligned position. Or not?

The Minister of Health of the Nation, Carla Vizzotti, and her Buenos Aires counterpart, Daniel Gollán, they speak very differently.

“A sustained increase in the number of cases has been observed, which do not have the same speed as in December, but which require strengthening care in order to allow time for vaccination, which is ongoing and sustained”Vizzotti recently explained. The most that he came to sketch is that the picture is “worrisome.”

In the middle, the national government decided that there would be no restriction for the long weekend, Easter. Ergo, the contagion situation is complex but the idea is to go step by step.

The head of the Buenos Aires Health area, Fernán Quirós also speaks and although he is the minister of an opposition government -PRO-, says things similar to Vizzotti. “What we are going through is the beginning of a second wave, without a doubt. Now, evolution depends on what we can do together ”, assured.

And almost as if intuiting what would come next, he warned: “The worst situation for the treatment of this pandemic is fear.”

Until the microphone arrived this Tuesday at the hands of Gollán. “We wanted to convey the enormous concern, the great concern, for the dimension almost explosive“ due to the increase in cases, the Buenos Aires official fired. Is it necessary to use the term explosive? Just in case, in case the message hadn’t had the desired effect, he doubled down. “If you follow this projection, all the country’s health systems can be put in check”he added.

How will you react to the preaching of Vizzotti-Quirós and to that of Gollán, a person over 70 who has not yet been vaccinated? Arguably with concern or drama. That difference is not minor and reflects the lack of responsibility and empathy of some officials.

