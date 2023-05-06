Saturday, May 6, 2023, 10:43



comment















copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







Twitter







LinkedIn







Telegram

The irresistible offers of the Kia SUV range return from May 8 to 22 with a discount of up to 7,000 euros and exceptional conditions. It is the perfect opportunity to get a Sportage, a Niro, a Sorento, a Stonic or an XCeed.

Both individuals and the self-employed and companies will have the opportunity to purchase a Kia model at a unique and unrepeatable price, applicable to all available engines: diesel, gasoline, microhybrid, hybrid, plug-in hybrid and 100% electric.

In addition, they will have all the advantages of Kia Finance to choose the purchase modality that best suits their needs: Traditional financing, Flexiplan and Renting for individuals and companies.

Kia is one of the favorite brands of the Spanish, and more specifically the SUV range. The Kia Sorento is one of the best 7-seater off-road SUVs that can be found on the market, as it stands out for its exterior design and a spacious cabin that has top-quality materials and good equipment that offers all the safety and comfort that one needs to travel on the road.

On the other hand, the incredible Kia Sportage, awarded the Best Car of the Year 2023 award by ‘ABC’, presents a cutting-edge design and an outstanding interior, equipped with the latest technology and safety innovations and available in a gasoline version, microhybrid, hybrid and plug-in hybrid. Another of the most notable vehicles in the range is the Kia Niro, named Best Car in the World 2023 by Women’s Car World of The Year and Best Hybrid 2023 by Carwow. It is a car with a hybrid, plug-in hybrid or 100% electric motor, with an innovative, daring and minimalist spirit. In addition, it has the most advanced technology and security.

The Kia XCeed is a compact vehicle designed with a very daring aesthetic and a sporty touch. It includes the latest innovations in connectivity, safety and comfort for the most optimal and comfortable driving.

Last but not least, Kia Stonic is a B-segment SUV with a very urban and attractive style. It stands out for its incredible use of interior space and includes the latest in technology, safety and comfort.

Kia M. Gallego’s hours are Monday through Friday, from 9:30 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., and from 4:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., and on Saturday mornings, from 10:00 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Kia M. Gallego, at the XIX Second-Hand Vehicle Show On May 12, 13 and 14, the XIX Second-Hand Vehicle Show will take place at the Ifepa fairgrounds, one of the most anticipated fairs of the year where visitors will be able to access the most complete offer of Kia M. Gallego vehicles. . Specifically, a total of 60 ‘kilometre 0’ and certified pre-owned cars will be available, with a seven-year guarantee from the date of registration, immediate delivery and up to a 10,000-euro discount. Opening hours will be Friday and Saturday from 10:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m., and Sunday from 10:30 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.