Discount stores can be a great opportunity to purchase all kinds of products at really low prices, which is why they tend to be quite popular in various locations. However, These types of chains are not immune to crises and one has announced that it will close in Texas.

The chain Burkes Outlet announced that it plans to permanently close its store in Texarkana, Texas, next month. located about a five-hour drive from Austin.

According to the media The Sun, The employees of the establishment were notified of the bad news last week leaving uncertainty in the area, Not only because of the loss of jobs, but because many customers stated through social media that they enjoyed shopping there due to its low prices.

What’s more, after the store announced its closure in Texas and invited its customers to take advantage of the liquidation sales, thousands of people turned out and, According to recently released images, much of the merchandise has already been sold.

In fact, considering the above, Burkes Outlet may finally decide to close its Texas branch early, because he will simply no longer have products to sell.

If you want to give this store a try and maybe take advantage of what’s left, employees assured that It will be at the end of August when they began to lower prices.

It must be said that the chain has not announced whether it plans to close other branches in the United States.

The Burkes Outlet store will close next month. Photo:Facebook Burkes Outlet

Several chains in the United States are closing branches

Although they argue various reasons, the reality is that there are already several popular chains that have announced the closure of various of their branches throughout the United States, which has created a worrying panorama.

According to information from the media Independent, In 2024, almost 3,200 establishments closed, This is an increase of 24 percent compared to the previous year.

Among the Companies that have announced the closure of more branches They include Dollar Tree, Red Lobster, Stop and stop, Walgreens, Rite Aid and CVS, among others.