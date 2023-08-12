The writer Marta Sanz explains in her review of The peace of the hives, highlighted as our book of the week, which the Swiss author Alice Rivaz (1901-1998) proposes, already in 1947, the alternative to the then permanent warlike state of a peaceful reality designed by women. Her proposal consists of establishing a world in which women do not perpetuate masculine values ​​that, since the beginning of time, have been widening all the gaps of inequality. Rivaz was an official at the International Labor Organization, a writer, musicologist, journalist, and in the border space between a newspaper, an essay and a novel, she built a pioneering challenge to patriarchy in which she questions romantic love, housework alienating and, in general, any reductionist idea of ​​the role of women in society.

Another interesting essay is burning parisby Iñaki Gil, in which the journalist analyzes the identity crisis that France is going through, a nation in which two out of three citizens believe that their country is in decline and where only urbanites, winners of globalization and graduates trust Her future.

Other Books Reviewed by Critics babelia this week are the novels cheljelonby Marcelo Donadello, a book of stories that, added together, make up a circular novel; at close range, in which María Codes links characters and plots around an old murder due to political hatred; either Diana Tempest, by the elegant and precise writer of the late 19th century, Mary Cholmondelay. Finally, the titles stand out the infinite rhythman essay on the origins and evolution of music Michael Spitzer; the ultimate mysteryby Jeremy Narby; and the complete works of classical writer Hesiod, founder along with Homer of Western thought.

With a mixture of diary, essay and fiction, Alice Rivaz anticipated in 1947 the awareness of the contradictions, vulnerabilities and aspirations of being a woman. Criticism of Marta Sanz Through a rare balance, Marcelo Donadello puts the genres of the novel and the story in tension in an outstanding book. Criticism of Carlos Pardo. See also The court in the suburbs arrested the ex-policeman for an accident in a state of intoxication María Codes’ novel is an exemplary exercise in the construction of characters and drama, although it does not quite resolve the tragic murder on which it is inspired. Criticism by J. Ernesto Ayala-Dip. Mary Cholmondeley is in the canon of great English novelists with elegant writing, full of meaning and of great expressive quality. Criticism of José María Guelbenzu. The veteran journalist dissects the identity crisis that the country is experiencing, in which two out of three citizens believe that their society is in decline. Criticism of Carmen Domingo. In a monumental essay, Michael Spitzer traces the evolution of music from the origins of humanity to the present day, without forgetting the ravages of colonialism in the appreciation of non-Western music. Criticism by Mercedes Cebrián. Faced with the idea that man is the only intelligent being on this planet, the Canadian scientist defends the existence of other types of natural intelligence. Criticism of Juan Arnau. See also This is how the dreaded 'kamikaze' drone that the United States will send to Ukraine works Pessimism about human nature dominates the thought of the founder along with Homer of Western knowledge. The author sang both the myths and rites of the people and the origin of the cosmos and its gods. Criticism of Manel García.

