The shocking messages emerged between the mother and Paolo Stasi, the 19-year-old boy killed outside his home in Francavilla Fontana

Under investigation the messages exchanged between Paolo Stasi and his mother Nunzia D’Errico in the days preceding the crime. The 19-year-old boy lost his life under his house, went down to meet someone he knew, but who waited for him with a firearm.

After the first deposition, released in November, the mother admitted that the Stasi came to the house drug packaged and stored and indicated as their daily supplier, the 18 year old boy currently under investigation. At the latter’s home, the investigators found a gas pistol, found to be harmless, and around 9,000 euros in cash, which are suspected to be the proceeds of drug dealing.

Among the dialogues between mother and son, they emerge details which confirm the hypothesis of the investigators. As reported by Corriere Della Sera, Nunzia D’Errico would have written to her son ‘Could you make me a joint?’ and Paolo Stasi would have answered ‘Now boss’.

A single suspect for the crime of Paolo Stasi

Despite the evidence and the woman’s statements, the 18-year-old suspect, still 17 at the time of the events, is currently on the loose. Probably due to lack of solid evidence.

He is accused of drug possession and drug dealing, but there is no certainty that he did it pull the trigger towards Paolo Stasi.

In his testimony, he stated that the money found during the search of his home is his earnings from the I work in my uncle’s company hey gifts received on his 18th birthday. The boy also denied that he was the family’s supplier, as stated by the 19-year-old’s mother.

The investigators, on the other hand, are convinced that the money comes from drug dealing, which would also involve the Stasi family, and they are trying to look for evidence that confirm the woman’s version.

For now, the death of Paolo Stasi remains a real yellow and only further investigations will shed light on what really happened under that house in Francavilla Fontana on November 9, 2022.