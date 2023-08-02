“Shakira, Shakira,” shouted the audience at Madrid’s “Fitz” nightclub. “Silence” Gerard Piqué, former partner of the Latin American singer. “I am world champion and you are nobody”. The former Barcelona defender did not take well this public display of affection towards her ex-wife, from whom he recently separated after being discovered cheating on her. Piqué was in the club to celebrate the end of the Kings League, and not all his teammates were supportive. In fact, the former goalkeeper Iker Casillas took the microphone in hand to make a special request to the DJ: “Waka Waka”, the anthem of the 2020 World Cup won by Spain and sung by none other than Shakira. Piqué’s reaction isn’t the best.



