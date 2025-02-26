

He Discipline Committee of the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) has retired to Antonyplayer of the Real Betisthe red card that showed him Alberola Rojas In the match against Getafe last Sunday at the Coliseum and has not been sanctioned. The allegations to the act of the Castilian-Manchego collegiate presented by the Verdiblancos legal services have been estimated by discipline, which has resolved that the Brazilian must not be sanctioned with a meeting and can play this Saturday on the 26th day of LaLiga EA Sports before the Real Madrid.

Antony made an entrance to Juan Iglesias In the band in the 91st minute of the match that already marched 1-2 on the score and shelter Rojas, at the request of its line assistant referee, he expelled the Betic end varying his decision when he approached the area of ​​the action with a yellow . It was not to consult the play with the Varwhere Martínez Munuera was. Alberola Rojas wrote in his act of the party that the red was for the following: “For entering behind an adversary without the possibility of disputing the ball, using excessive strength.”

This is the first direct red Antony has received in his career, who already saw yellow doubles in two meetings, one with the Sao Paulo and another with the Ajax. The end indicated yesterday that «I am always wanting to play. I still don’t know if I can play, We will try to resort. The play is a bit difficult. It will resort to and I am prepared to play against Madrid «.

Meanwhile, arbitral experts such as Mateu Lahoz, Pavel Fernández or Estrada Fernández pointed out that they did not see that the action was worthy of a red card because it did not attack the integrity of Juan Iglesias and because I barely Antony touches the tacos of the Getafe player with the shin. Iturralde González did see excessive entry and with options to deserve expulsion.