Accused of having made important expenses with the extension of a Diego Maradona credit card after the death of Diez, his former partner Rocío Oliva made his discharge in Controversy at the bar (America, at 20).

Oliva was in the eye of the storm when in Morning angels (El Trece, at 11), the journalist Maite PenoñoriAfter interviewing the lawyer Mario Baudry – Verónica Ojeda’s partner and Dieguito Fernando’s representative in Diego Maradona’s succession trial – he left everyone frozen with a statement.

Without anesthesia, Peñoñori reported: “This was confirmed by the doctor: they discovered that there is an extension of a credit card that Rocío had in her possession and now they found that there were expenses until the days after Maradona’s death. They were very high expenses on Rocío’s part ”.

In Ángel De Brito's program, "Los Ángeles de la Mañana", Maite Peñoñori revealed a new reason for the anger of Diego Maradona's family with Rocío Oliva.

Put to give his version of the facts, Rocío Oliva declared in Controversy at the bar: “Obviously, in 7 years of relationship with Diego I had many extensions of his cards. In Dubai, Argentina and all over the world. I did have those extensions, what is a lie is that I used those cards after his death. That is a resounding ‘no’ ”.

That said, Rocío Oliva admitted: “What could have happened is that sometimes, there are several automatic debits on the card and one will have been debited. But since it goes from 2020 to 2021, it is cut there because it is a new year. Not that I went to card. “

“But, for example, I did buy a cell phone from here to December, in 12 installments, that payment remains. That’s what they must be talking about, that could have happened ”, Oliva accepted.

After specifying that she only had an extension of Diego Maradona’s card and not her family’s cards, when asked if she would take care of the expenses that appeared, Rocío replied: “If it is an extension of Diego, how am I going to pay for it?”.

Rocío Oliva: "If I bought a cell phone in 12 installments (with the extension of Diego Maradona's card), that payment remains. That is what they must be talking about," he declared.

