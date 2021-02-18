After mockingly imitating the voice of Julio César Falcioni, who suffered from laryngeal cancer, the journalist from TyC Sports Diego Diaz apologized through social networks.

“I want to apologize to my dear Julio Falcioni if ​​he felt offended by something I said today (Wednesday) in my program and that I never had the intention of making fun of someone whom I respect and love deeply, “began his download on Instagram.

In one of the stories on that social network, he said that he spoke with the DT of Independiente: “I told him what happened and he understood me. I spoke as I did so many times even while I was fighting against what happened to him and He knows all the good wishes I always had for him“.

“My apologies extended to the Independiente CD and its people“, he concluded with his message.

The club itself had issued a brief statement repudiating the situation. “Independiente regrets and repudiates the actions of Diego Díaz, a journalist for the TyC Sports signal,” he began.

“We believe the trivialization of a sensitive illness overcome by Julio César Falcioni is serious. We await its rectification and a prompt apology to our DT and the institution,” they wrote in the club’s official account.

The driver and former soccer player received harsh criticism on the bird’s social network that turned him into a trend and christened him “the most repudiable person on TV.”

Independiente’s technical director overcame severe laryngeal cancer that forced him to withdraw from football for several months. To achieve this, he had to undergo a delicate operation and treatment that modified his voice.

The DT had confessed that he returned to smoking despite what had happened and revealed that “the nerves and tensions when directing” are an extra complication in his fight against tobacco addiction.

