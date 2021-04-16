Antonella Delmonte, the 24-year-old model who was vaccinated against the coronavirus in Merlo without being in a risk group and was denounced for “ideological falsehood”, made a discharge on her Instagram account.

“My name is Antonella Delmonte. As everyone will know, I am 24 years old. In the last few days I have been victim of a chasen in which the least serious thing I was told was that I had committed an offense. There were many people who, recklessly, used photos of me to damage my image and make up a story that is not true”, The young woman wrote at the beginning of her post.

Then, he added: “I am accused of having skipped the line to have a covid vaccine, with all kinds of misogynistic comments that the only thing they tended to do was harm me because of my womanhood. “

After that first discharge, the young woman gave a series of data to try to justify her access to the vaccine.

“I work in a medical office for a health professional, welcoming the public,” he said. And he assured that for “keep” work her boss told her that she had to get vaccinated against the coronavirus.

According to him, he followed all the steps indicated. “I signed up to receive the vaccine through the official application of the province of Buenos Aires. I was assigned a shift that indicated the day and place to apply the vaccine. I attended the vaccination with a certificate issued by my employer that indicated my work condition and with a copy of my employment contract, “he said.

Finally, he insisted: “I didn’t cheat the system, I do not have a partner who works in politics, I did not get the vaccine from anyone, I did not commit any crime. “

In addition, it indicated that it is “at the disposal of the Justice” and that it will present the corresponding evidence when it is summoned.

The young woman was denounced by the director of the “Héroes de Malvinas” hospital before the Morón Justice. They accuse her of having lied on the vaccination form when registering as health personnel.

This Thursday, the prosecutor Alberto Ferrario notified her of the initiation of a criminal proceeding against her, accused of alleged “ideological falsehood of a public instrument”, as confirmed to Clarion judicial sources.

The Penal Code provides penalties between one and six years for those convicted of this law.

