Chivas continues with its re-assembly of the club, however, the path for the Verde Valle team has not been easy at all, although the herd is moving forward with the cleaning of the squad, saying goodbye to up to five players so far this winter , all those players have left as free agents, that is, although the Guadalajara club saves a few million dollars in salary, it does not obtain capital to reinvest in the market.
The scenario for January will not change so much, Chivas will close more departures than reinforcements, since within the squad there are still several players under contract that do not count for either Fernando Hierro or Fernando Gago, in addition to Alexis Vega, the best known case. and which is expected to be resolved soon, Guadalajara has 4 other names that they want out of the squad as soon as possible, in these cases, the club does hope to obtain income.
David Medrano from Récord assures that along with Alexis Vega, Ronaldo Cisneros, Daniel Ríos, Eduardo Torres and Santiago Ormeño, they are the players who do not have a place in Chivas for 2024 and now the club is waiting for formal offers to complete their sales. However, within Guadalajara they understand that except for Vega, the rest does not have a large market, which is why the herd understands that the figures that will enter will be unremarkable. With everything and the little income they can generate, Chivas wants the 4 Mexicans, whose most viable destination is the MLS, out of the squad, sources assure.
