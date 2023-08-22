Last weekend the perfect step for Chivas in the MX League came to an end. Those from Verde Valle did not have the integers to be able to beat the Juárez team on their visit to the border, signing a draw by the minimum making it clear that after the Leagues Cup. The Guadalajara team is not in its best sporting state, being that Paunovic will have a lot of work ahead of him.
In search of finding the ideal solutions, the coach has moved his pieces constantly, and has even sent them to the bench after not being satisfied with their contribution on the pitch. In addition, the coach has ruled out other players that he no longer wants within the squad, one of them, and as we have confirmed in 90min, is Isaac Brizuela, who was left out of the call for the visit to Juárez and repeats his absence for the midweek meeting.
The ‘cone’ is warned that he will no longer be considered by the Serbian coach for the remainder of the tournament, he does not comply with what he is looking for and the best thing he can do is get a place within the MX League or in the MLS before it closes the market. It is reported that the player has already had formal contact with three institutions, Toluca, the Xolos de Tijuana and Grupo Pachuca to be able to land in any of the company’s 2 teams, but at the moment there is nothing advanced for the veteran.
