Although they are focused on winning everything this year, Manchester City is more than clear that facing the summer market they have many chances of suffering a huge number of casualties in the squad. This is due to the fact that there are several players who intend to find new challenges in their respective careers, since succeeding with the powerful Arab sheikhs has become almost a process, therefore, winning the Champions League could present the end. of the cycle.
One of the players who has the best option to leave is Gundogan, although the Spanish coach is optimistic about his possible renewal, the reality is that this is not even close to being signed. This is because the creation midfielder is seeking to reach Barcelona and that is why the English club has been probing names for weeks to sign the German’s direct replacement. The name of a young talent who is being lost within the ranks of Bayern Munich has joined this list.
Ryan Gravenberch is not at all happy with his role within Bayern Munich and is looking to get out of the German team. Guardiola would have on his table his possible signing to fill the gap that Ilkay will leave and Pep does not view his arrival with bad eyes because he sees the player as a footballer with a very interesting future but would only accept his arrival if he is not the only reinforcement for the position , as the coach prefers trained guys like Mac Allister or Kovacic and would accept the young Dutchman as a malleable footballer.
#discarding #Bayern #Munich #life #Guardiola
Leave a Reply