This Saturday, January 22, was the presentation at the home of Club América to face matchday 3 of the Clausura 2022 tournament and they received the current Mexican soccer champion, Atlas.
The azulcrema team came from a difficult draw on matchday 1 against Club Puebla, because on matchday 2 they could not see activity and in the midst of the problems that the board has had to establish the ideal squad for the contest, they continue to have a bad time in the tournament start.
In such a way that, with the recent results, it represents a crisis at the moment for a team that usually has positive results despite the circumstances. And the red and black exhibited the poor state of the team by beating them at home by 0-2.
During the preseason, the fans have expressed their disagreement with the poor management of transfers in this winter market by the board, where they have not been able to complete the squad a few days after the market closes.
And it is that the multiple failures of the board have been made public for taking over the services of a player in the far right position that the coach has requested for so long Santiago Solari.
In addition to the fact that the reinforcements that have already arrived are not yet in rhythm and form to be an angular part of the team, and as things go between the 4-5 date, results could be seen in that matter.
Fortunately for the team, a FIFA date is going through that will give time to adapt to recent signings such as Alejandro Zendejas, Jorge Mere and the same Jonathan dos Santos Y Diego Valdes, who arrived a little earlier.
Likewise, it is hoped that they can finally get the arrival of a player in the right wing position and thus satisfy the needs of the coaching staff.
The reality is that those from Coapa have a great squad, but with the changes that have taken place in this winter market, it is to be expected that this type of problem will happen, if the board does not hurry to have the squad ready from the first tournament date.
